James "Jim" Kidd, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Orlando, FL to his loving parents, Kenneth J. and Althea (nee Robinson) Kidd. Jim was raised in New Smyrna Beach, FL until he moved to Vermilion, OH in 1945 where he resided until 1965 when he moved to Lorain, OH. He graduated from Vermilion High School, Class of 1957, BA from Findlay University, Class of 1961, where he was captain of the football team, and a Master’s Degree from Rutgers Stonier School of Banking, Class of 1972. James served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1962 as a Medic in Ft. Hood, TX and Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1964. He returned home and he married his loving, Jolyn (nee Provenza) on October 2, 1965 and they raised their two daughters, Kristen and Nicole. Jim started working at Lorain National Bank in 1964 where he worked as a Bank Teller, Branch Manager, President and CEO. He was a chairman of the Board for Community Health Partners as well as treasurer and vice chairman. James was the first chairman of the Ohio Reads project in Lorain County. He was an original founding member and past chair of the Board of Directors of Leadership Lorain County, and also served on the Board of the Ceneter for Leadership in Education. Jim was a member of Ohio and Lorain County Chamber of Commerce and past board member and Campaign Chair of Lorain County United Way. He also served as a member of the Acess Program, Lorain County Board of Education, Lorain County 2020, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Civic League of Lorain County. James was honored as the 2000 Distinguished Citizen Award by the Heart of Ohio Council-Boy Scouts of America where he was commended for his boundless enthusiasm, tireless efforts and visionary leadership within the community. In 2002, he was recognized by the Cuyahoga County’s Center for Health Affairs and awarded the Edward F. Myers Outstanding Trustee Award and in 2008, he was honored as the recipient of Leadership Lorain County’s highest honor, the Eric Nord Award for Excellence in Community Service. Jim was a life member of the Lorain Elks Lodge 1301. He was an avid boater, fisherman and golfer and he enjoyed all sports. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years of marriage, Jolyn (nee Provenza) Kidd; daughters, Kristen Valenty and Nicole (David) Zientarski; grandchildren, Korrin, Michael, Tyler, Douglas and Timothy Vanderhoof, Kaylie Rawlins, and James, Ethan and Genevieve Zientarski. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Jopson Kidd; mother, Althea Kidd-Fritzges; brother, Kenneth Lee; and grandson, Liam James Zientarski. Your thoughts and prayers for James and his family are deeply appreciated during this difficult time. Private family services will be held at this time with a public Memorial Service and gathering to be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , or by phone 1-800-AHA-USA1. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 27, 2020