James Frederick Blaser Obituary
James Frederick Blaser was born September 1, 1926, in Upper Sandusky, to Frederick W. and Mary Blaser (nee: Kotterman). He graduated from Upper Sandusky High School with honors in 1944. James served in the U.S. Army from October 1944, to August 1946, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He graduated Cum Laude from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio in 1950, with a degree in education. James later earned a Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin. James began his teaching career in 1950, in Kenton, Ohio. In 1952, he began teaching at Amherst Central School before retiring in 1984. His great pleasure was attending the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and the Ohio Light Opera in Wooster, Ohio. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, where he accumulated an impressive collection of shells which he donated to Cleveland State University, where they were used for display and for educating students. He greatly enjoyed walking in the Lorain County Metro Parks and bird watching. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Egbert; his nieces, Jan (Ean) Sullivan, Ruth E. Miles; and nephew, John T. Egbert, Jr. and their families. There are also 15 first cousins and four special second cousins surviving. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John T. Egbert, Sr. Memorial contributions in James's honor can be made to any of the following: Lorain County Metroparks, Carlisle Reservation, 12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange OH 44050, or Heidelberg University Music Department, 310 E. Market St., Tiffin, OH 44883, or Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, c/o Oberlin College Office of Development, P.O. Box 72110, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mill Hollow Reservation, 51211 North Ridge Rd., Vermilion OH 44089, immediately followed by a luncheon. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the James Blaser family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
