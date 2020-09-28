James G. Blackburn, 60, of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 25, 1960 in Lorain to the late James and Joan (nee Anderson) Blackburn. James made a career in roofing for the past 30 plus years. He enjoyed watching sports, fishing, and listening to country music. Survivors include his life companion, Kimberly Woods; the three grandchildren they raised together, Arianna, Lorenzo, and Cam'ron Reyna; son, Timothy Blackburn of Elyria; daughters, Erika Blackburn of Lorain and Erica Schramm of Lorain; 12 other grandchildren; sister, Terri Blackburn of Elyria; nephews, aunts, and uncles. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst.