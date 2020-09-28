1/
James G. Blackburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G. Blackburn, 60, of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 25, 1960 in Lorain to the late James and Joan (nee Anderson) Blackburn. James made a career in roofing for the past 30 plus years. He enjoyed watching sports, fishing, and listening to country music. Survivors include his life companion, Kimberly Woods; the three grandchildren they raised together, Arianna, Lorenzo, and Cam'ron Reyna; son, Timothy Blackburn of Elyria; daughters, Erika Blackburn of Lorain and Erica Schramm of Lorain; 12 other grandchildren; sister, Terri Blackburn of Elyria; nephews, aunts, and uncles. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved