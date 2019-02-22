|
|
James G. Bond, a Lorain native, passed away, at 94, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, on January 16, 2019, in Seattle, WA.Born April 17, 1924, Jim was the third of five children of Monroe and Coloma (Walker) Bond. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1941 and served as a First Sargent in the Army Infantry in Italy during WWII.He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A full obituary may be viewed at:http://funerals.coop/obituaries/james-g-bond.html.Remembrances may be made to: Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2019