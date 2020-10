James H. Clark, 94 of Westerville passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.A private family service will be held at Church of The Messiah in Westerville where Jim was a member followed by interment at Marion Cemetery, Marion, OH.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Habitat for Humanity.Com plete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com