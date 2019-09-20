|
|
James Harley Gossett Jr., 87, of Vermilion, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a lengthy illness. He was born October 2, 1931, in Memphis, TN, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 56 years, moving from Amherst and England, where he was last stationed. James was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving over 11 years from 1949 to 1960, stationed in Japan, California, Virginia, and England. He worked in radar, and flight planning. After his military service, he worked for Ford Motor Co. for 37 years, retiring in 1998. He especially enjoyed moto-cross racing while stationed in England, and after returning to the U.S., became semi-pro. He had a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and mostly, spending time his beloved wife and family. He knew his greatest accomplishment was becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in April 1974, and shared his faith with others of God’s Kingdom promises, of paradise conditions on earth soon. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Linda “Ann" (nee Hughes) Gossett; son, John (Silvia) Gossett; daughters, Kathy (Ted) Cooke and Jeanne, all of Vermilion; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Evelyn (nee Stephenson) Gossett; and his step-sister, Sandy Perry; and his sons, Charles Michael Gossett and Jim Gossett. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial service at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 6001 State Rte. 60, Wakeman/Birmingham, OH. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 22, 2019