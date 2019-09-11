|
|
James H. "Jimmy" Hancock, age 64, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for the J.S. Paris Excavating Company. Jimmy loved spending time in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and working on cars. Jimmy is survived by his parents, Robert and Jean Hancock; his son, Teddy Hancock (Dawn); grandchildren, Brenna and Seth Hancock; siblings, Rhonda Largent (Gerry), and Robert Hancock; and his fiancé, Jody Bertram. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Hancock. The funeral service will be held at the Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 42503 Butternut Ridge Rd. on Friday, September 13 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel. www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 12, 2019