|
|
James “Jimmy” H. Smith, 62, of Lorain, departed this life unexpectedly at his home on March 11, 2019. He was born July 15, 1956, in Lorain, Ohio, to the union of George Alvin Smith Sr. and Essie Queena (nee Gordon) Smith. After he graduated in 1975 from Admiral King High School, James worked for Ford Motor Co. and U.S. Steel. In 1986, he enlisted into the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1996 following 10 years of service. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends who dearly loved him. James was preceded in death by his parents, George and Essie Smith Sr.; his oldest brother, George Smith Jr.; sisters, Jessie Mae Jamieson, Leona “Onie” Hawkins, and Rhett Dawson-Noble. James is survived by his daughters, Celina Smith of Krefeld, Germany and Ginnette Pettyjohn, of Charlotte, NC; a son, Anthony Smith, of Krefeld, Germany; six grandchildren; his brothers, William “Candy Man” Ward, Tedario Smith, Olvin “Lumpy” Smith, all of Lorain, and Melvin L. Smith, of Long Beach, CA; sisters, EmmaJean (Sam) Spraggins, of Lorain, and Joyce Hamilton, of Long Beach, CA; a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family, along with special friends, Elvis Perry, Ms. Bertha Gaddy, and Danny Alecia, who mourn his passing. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave., Lorain. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 21, 2019