Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
James H. "Butch" Wells Jr.


1951 - 2019
James H. "Butch" Wells Jr. Obituary
James H. “Butch” Wells, Jr., age 68, of Grafton, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Westbrook Place, Westlake.He was born on May 16, 1951 in Pineville, West Virginia, and moved to this area when he was very young. He worked for St. Augustine Manor in Cleveland for many years before retiring in the late 1990’s.Butch’s biggest pride and joy were all 11 of his grandchildren and the time he was able to spend with them. They all were truly his greatest passion and his world. He also had an affinity for motorcycles, drums, and model cars.Butch is survived by his son, James H. Wells IV; his daughter, Dawn M. Wells; his 11 cherished grandchildren; Autum, Kelsi, Summer, Mason, Spencer, Alexia, Zoie, Jimmy, Nilah, Nesto, Scarlett; his sister, Elizabeth (Carl) Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wells (nee Payne); and his parents, James H. Wells, Sr. and Sylvia (nee Linville) Wells.The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. His funeral service will be on Tuesday, at 12:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Center. The Rev. Chad Britt, Pastor of Refuge Church in Elyria, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
