James Hamilton, Jr., 83, of Amherst, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 26, 1936, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, to James and Ida (Maroney) Hamilton. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1953 to 1957. While stationed at the Syracuse Air Force Base, he met the love of his life, Lillian. They were married December 22, 1956, moved to Amherst in 1960, and went on to live a wonderful life together over the last 62 years. The love and devotion they shared for each other was immeasurable. They had a relationship to be admired and truly enjoyed each other's company. If you knew "Hambone," he was quick witted with an entertaining sense of humor, even until the very end. As he would always say, "If you can't laugh, you can't live." Jim loved dancing (especially to "Footloose"), keeping the laughter flowing at family gatherings and was always the life of the party. One of his greatest attributes was the love he had for his family. He rarely missed his children's or grandchildren's programs or academic events. One of the family's favorite traditions was Jim dressing up as Santa each Christmas. To know him was certainly to love him. Jim worked as an Air Traffic Controller for the FAA for 23 years. He then went on to work for the Border Patrol in Florida and later, retired from the City of Amherst in 2001. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Stonington Lodge #503, American Legion #0118 and VFW #1662. Jim always remained active. In his early years, he enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Eventually, golf became his favorite sport, twice hitting a hole-in-one. Jim is survived by his wife, Lillian (Fletcher); children, James (Charla) Hamilton, Patrick (Diane) Hamilton, Heather (Joe) Murphy, and Virginia Murphy; grandchildren, Kristal (Tom) Elliott, Michael Hamilton, Nicole (Shawn) Camera, Amanda Hamilton, Matthew Evans, Madison Murphy, Mason Murphy and Mercedes Murphy; step-grandchildren, Kenny (Hope) Murphy, Katie Murphy and Mitch Murphy; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Layla, Aria and Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Faye, Jimetta, Elva, Robert and Glenn; and grandsons, P.J. And Ryan. The family would like to thank the following organizations for their support over the last six years: Hospice of the Western Reserve, , and LIFE a Dementia Friendly Foundation. Friends may call Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 115 Central Drive, Amherst. The Rev. Paul Werner, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the James Hamilton Jr., family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book, as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 29, 2019