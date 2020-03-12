|
James "Jim" Harold Potts, 85, of Elyria Twp., passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus following a lengthy illness. He was born March 8, 1935 in The Plains (Athens), OH and lived in Amherst and Oberlin. After residing for a while in Kissimmee, FL, he returned to Ohio in 2007. A carpenter by trade, he enjoyed the great outdoors. In addition to fishing, horseback riding, 4-wheeling, and classic cars, he looked forward to spending time with family including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. James is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marjorie (nee Gest); children, Janette Wahl (Doug), James Berman (Renee), Nancy Kitson (Dan), and James Potts; grandchildren, Robert Kenska (Aimee), Melissa Moncrief, Thomas Berman (Nanci), Jamie Berman, James Potts, and Joe Westgate; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry and Daniel Potts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie Potts; brothers, George and Larry (Kaylee) Potts; and his daughter, Sharon Ellis (Richard). The family will hold a memorial celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 13, 2020