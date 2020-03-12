Home

James Harold "Jim" Potts


1935 - 2020
James Harold "Jim" Potts Obituary
James "Jim" Harold Potts, 85, of Elyria Twp., passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus following a lengthy illness. He was born March 8, 1935 in The Plains (Athens), OH and lived in Amherst and Oberlin. After residing for a while in Kissimmee, FL, he returned to Ohio in 2007. A carpenter by trade, he enjoyed the great outdoors. In addition to fishing, horseback riding, 4-wheeling, and classic cars, he looked forward to spending time with family including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. James is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marjorie (nee Gest); children, Janette Wahl (Doug), James Berman (Renee), Nancy Kitson (Dan), and James Potts; grandchildren, Robert Kenska (Aimee), Melissa Moncrief, Thomas Berman (Nanci), Jamie Berman, James Potts, and Joe Westgate; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry and Daniel Potts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie Potts; brothers, George and Larry (Kaylee) Potts; and his daughter, Sharon Ellis (Richard). The family will hold a memorial celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
