1/
James Hodovan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hodovan, 69, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Williamsburg, NM. Jim graduated from Clear View High School in Lorain, Ohio in 1969, and continued his education, later graduating from New Mexico State University. Jim enjoyed bass fishing, metal detecting and gold prospecting.He is survived by his sister, Rita Prentice; nephews: Mark Prentice and Jeffrey Prentice; and many friends. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, John Hodovan and Julia Hodovan and his brother Joseph Hodovan. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.Cremation has taken place, and Jim will be laid to rest alongside his mother and brother at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery in Truth or Consequences, NM at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.For online memorial messages please visit:www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved