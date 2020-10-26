James Hodovan, 69, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Williamsburg, NM. Jim graduated from Clear View High School in Lorain, Ohio in 1969, and continued his education, later graduating from New Mexico State University. Jim enjoyed bass fishing, metal detecting and gold prospecting.He is survived by his sister, Rita Prentice; nephews: Mark Prentice and Jeffrey Prentice; and many friends. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, John Hodovan and Julia Hodovan and his brother Joseph Hodovan. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.Cremation has taken place, and Jim will be laid to rest alongside his mother and brother at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery in Truth or Consequences, NM at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.For online memorial messages please visit:www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store