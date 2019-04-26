|
James J. Bednarik, age 80, of Wakeman, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.He was born on July 12, 1938, in Lorain, Ohio, to William and Mildred (nee Vorkavich) Bednarik. He was a 1956 graduate of Lorain High School. Upon his high school graduation, he furthered his education at Ohio University, earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry.James made his career as a chemist and research director at Glidden Paint, retiring in 1998, after 38 years of service.He was an avid birdwatcher, member of the Black River Audubon Society, served as a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 427, active with the Amherst baseball and softball recreation league for many years, and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians. He was a wonderful grandfather who enjoyed spending time and sharing stories with his three grandchildren.James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty (nee Szantay) Bednarik; son, Michael (Marlene) Bednarik, of Fairlawn; daughter, Beth (Mark) Jakubec, of Lorain; and his grandchildren, Joseph, Paul, and Stephanie Jakubec.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Bednarik; and his sister, Sara Trimble.A celebration of life dinner will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Gathering Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Private family inurnment will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of James to the Friends of Magee Marsh, 13229 OH-2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449 or to the Salvation Army, Divisional Headquarters, ATTN: Development Department, 2507 E. 22nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44115.Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019