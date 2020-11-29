1/1
James J. Jakubowski Jr.
James J. Jakubowski, Jr., 91, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Ames Family Hospice House, Western Reserve Hospice following a brief illness.He was born March 26, 1929, in Lorain and was a lifelong resident of Lorain. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and Godfather to many of his nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Lorain High School. He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was employed as a manager at Lorain Products, later Reliance Electric, until he retired in 1991. He was an accomplished accordion player, music teacher and member of a house-band. He had a private pilot’s license and enjoyed golf and bowling. He was a 2002 inductee into the Lorain USBC Hall of Fame, was a certified junior bowling coach, and a graduate of ABC Regional Local Association Officer’s training Conference. He organized State and City Senior squads for 10 years.He served as an altar boy and attended Nativity B.V.M during childhood and later attended St. Peter Parish and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lorain.He is survived by his daughter, Karen S. Jakubowski ; and son, James Jack Jakubowski, III and spouse Paul Myers and many cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Matilda (Tillie) Jakubowski (nee Tammaro) of 62 years; his parents, James and Mary (nee Mazur) Jakubowski ; and sister, Joan Jakubowski.Please join the family for interment service, with full military honors, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Rev. Gerald Keller will officiate. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve at https://p2p.onecause.com/hwr/donate or mail to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110 USA. EIN 34-1256377Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
