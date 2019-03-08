|
James J. Loos, 69, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short illness.
Jim was born on June 15, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Joseph and Mary (nee Van Dohre) Loos. He was a 1967 graduate of St. Edward's High School in Lakewood.
Jim was a co-owner of Murphy Bros. Auto Body Inc., in Elyria for 37 years.
He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst for 39 years, where he served on the Finance Council, Pre-Baptism Classes, Pre-Cana Classes, St. Joseph School Parent Club, and coached the CYO boys’ 7th and 8th grade basketball teams.
Jim enjoyed golfing with his sons and a close group of friends, highlighted by an annual week-long trip they have taken for over 25 years. He recently achieved his first and only hole-in-one. Bowling was also a passion of his. He coached the Amherst Marion L. Steele High School Bowling Team for 10 years. In his lifetime, he bowled two 300 games. Jim loved the outdoors, riding four-wheelers, camping, watching the Cleveland Indians, and proudly attended all of his children’s sporting events, without exception. He shared a special relationship with his grandson, Anthony.Jim’s quirky sense of humor, quiet yet strong presence, and total devotion and commitment to his family, friends, and anyone in need will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy (nee La Grotteria) Loos; children, Mark (Ann) Loos, of Frenchtown, New Jersey, David Loos, of Akron, Mary (Dave) Nichols, of Painesville, Paula Loos, of Amherst, and Steven Loos, of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Connie) Loos; sister, Barbara (Russell) Ormiston; and his mother-in-law, Joan LaGrotteria.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Loos; and his sister, Marjorie Loos Berry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, Pastor, and Rev. Father Charles Diedrick will concelebrate. Private family internment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of James to St. Joseph Parish School, 178 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, OH 44001 or to Let’s Get Real Inc., 1939 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44052.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 9, 2019