James J. "Mai-Tai" Maher, age 76, of Avon Lake, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Janet (nee Myers); loving father of Kimberly King (Christopher); and devoted grandfather of Audrey and Alexander King. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorraine; stepfather, William Golden; and sister, Barbara Sisson. James loved boating and fishing on Lake Erie, watching westerns on TV, and traveling to Las Vegas. He was an honorary member of the Beaver Park Yacht Club. He dearly loved and was very proud of his daughter and grandchildren. James was a Navy veteran stationed in Hawaii during the early 1960s. Memorial contributions may be made to COAR Peace Mission, 28700 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092-2585. Services will be private. Busch Cremation. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 21, 2019