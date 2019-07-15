The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Resources
More Obituaries for James Maher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. "Mai-Tai" Maher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. "Mai-Tai" Maher Obituary
James J. "Mai-Tai" Maher, age 76, of Avon Lake, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Janet (nee Myers); loving father of Kimberly King (Christopher); and devoted grandfather of Audrey and Alexander King. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorraine; stepfather, William Golden; and sister, Barbara Sisson. James loved boating and fishing on Lake Erie, watching westerns on TV, and traveling to Las Vegas. He was an honorary member of the Beaver Park Yacht Club. He dearly loved and was very proud of his daughter and grandchildren. James was a Navy veteran stationed in Hawaii during the early 1960s. Memorial contributions may be made to COAR Peace Mission, 28700 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092-2585. Services will be private. Busch Cremation. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More