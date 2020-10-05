James J. Smith, 86, of Wellington, passed away Tuesday, September 29 at his home with his loving family at his side. Born February 3rd, 1934 to the late Zigmunt and Theresa Smith. Jim grew up in Lorain, Ohio and graduated from Lorain high school class of 1952 B. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-1956 during the Korean War. Jim earned an Associate Degree from the American Technical Institute. He also lived in Loudonville before settling in Wellington in 2007.He worked for American Crucible Products/Kenco Pumps and FE Meyers/Pentair as a national sales manager and enjoyed his career until he retired in 2000. Jim was an engaged and active citizen. He was a member and officer of the Masonic Lodge 127 and the American Legion Post 8. He served on the Wellington Zoning Board of Appeals. He belonged to the First United Methodist Church in Wellington and faithfully served the congregation as a devoted trustee for many years. He volunteered at the Grafton Prison and gave his time to the Wellington Office on Aging. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed woodworking, reading, cruises, traveling and spending time with his wife, family and dogs.He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, LaVerne (nee Stackhouse) children, Cindy (Michael) Shullick, of Grafton, Linda (Phil) Simmons, of Elyria, and Kevin (Jean) Smith, of Vermilion; 5 grandchildren, Michael James Fada, Jamie (Scott) Kobylski, Cody Smith, Paige Smith and Dylan Smith and his 105 year old godmother, Josie Jameson. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene, Floyd and Joan.LaVerne and family would also like to graciously thank Bhumika Patel, MD with the Cleveland Clinic Hematology and Medical Oncology department also all of the caring personnel associated with hospice of the Western Reserve.Visitation will be at the Wellington First United Methodist Church on Sunday October 11th from 12-3 PM with memorial services to immediately follow. Private interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio with full military honors. Fond memories and condolences can be given at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wellington First United Methodist Church or charity of your choice
.