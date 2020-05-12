James Joseph Kasper
1948 - 2020
James Joseph Kasper, 71, of North Ridgeville passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Wesleyan Village in Elyria. He was born June 25, 1948, in Lorain, and was a graduate of Admiral King High School and Cleveland State University. As an electrical engineer, he held numerous U.S. patents and founded his own firm, Erie Industrial Products. James was passionate about golfing and bowling and he was very proud to pass along his skills to his sons and grandsons. Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl (Glen) Fridenstine of Oberlin; sons, Dennis (Charise) of Medina, Eric (Katie) of Elyria; grandchildren, Hannah, Alex, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Alayna, Henry, Ella and Jackson; mother, Alice Kasper (nee Weirzboski); brothers, David (Sandra) of Wellington, William of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Gayle (nee Raffath); father, William Kasper. Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria, 440-322-4626, (per CDC guidelines only ten guests will be permitted into the funeral home at a time). Christian Mass private. Burial private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.laubenthalmercado.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
