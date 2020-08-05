James Lee Updegrove Sr., "Lil Fish," September 26, 1976 - August 4, 2020. James "Jimmy" was 43 years old when he passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy was a professional painter, owning his own company for years and then Jimmy followed in his father's footprints and became a professional tractor/trailer semi-truck driver from which he retired. Jimmy most enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, wife, mother, and brother. Words cannot ever express the love he had for them all. His favorite pastime was home repairs, to tell people jokes, and always do his best to make people laugh. He always lived life to the fullest. Jimmy was a very proud husband, dad, papa, son, and brother. Jimmy left behind the love of his life, Lora Updegrove (nee Hall) to whom he was married 22 years; and seven children, Lois Phillips of Cadillac, Michigan, Brittany (Scott) Bronkem of Cadillac, Michigan, Brandon (Mandy) Brown of Lorain, Stormie (Anthony) Stevens of Lorain, Tiffany Updegrove of Lorain, James Allen (Bree) Updegrove of Sheffield Lake, Emily (Tyler) Updegrove of Lorain; 16 grandchildren; his mother, Regina Updegrove of Lorain; and brother, John (Melissa) Frame of Sheffield Lake. He was preceded in death by his son, James Lee Updegrove Jr.; his father, James A. Updegrove; paternal grandfather, Leroy Updegrove; and maternal grandmother, Erlinda Craft. Family will receive friends at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made at the funeral home or sent to the home of Regina Updegrove, 3108 Estelle Ave., Lorain, OH 44052.