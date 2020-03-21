|
James M. McCandless Jr., born on April 5, 1945 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to James M. and Ruth McCandless Sr. passed away at the age of 74 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was currently a resident of Amherst and former resident of Columbus.He served in the Army National Guard for six years. For over 30 years, James was the owner and operator of Marketing-Analytics in Columbus, Ohio.James was a member of the Amherst Sportsmans Club. He enjoyed photography, sharp shooting, his dog, Charlie, and spending time with his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Kathy; children, James (Cheri) Mc Candless III, and Megan(Michael) Ball; grandchildren, J.R. McCandless, Kaitly McCandless, Mick Ball, and Liam Ball; step-daughter, Niki (Chris) Moehring; and step-grandchildren, Maci and Evan Lynch.James was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol, in 2010; and his parents, James and Ruth McCandless Sr.Due to the current situation with COVID-19 the family is planning on having funeral services at a later date.Online condolences may be left fort the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2020