James Morries went to rest with the Lord on July 16, 2019 at 4:06 p.m. Born October 24, 1955 to James and Selina Worthy.He was preceded in death by his brother, Ike Morries; and sister, Delores Jones.He leaves behind 3 brothers, Tony, Mike and Robert; 5 sisters, Gloria, Peggy, Debra, Linda and Denise, all of Lorain, OH; his daughter, Anigee of Lorain; 3 grandkids; and one step-son, Darryl.Service will be held for friends and family at the Salvation Army, 2506 Broadway Ave., Lorain, OH 44052, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. For more information, call Anthony at (440)654-6147.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 23, 2019