Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
James Nelson Cousins, Jr., age 86, died peacefully at home on Monday, August 12, 2019. James was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on September 3, 1932, to the late Ethel and James Cousins, Sr. He grew up in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania before moving to Boston, Massachusetts to enlist in the United States Army during the Korean War. James moved to Lorain, Ohio, in 1961, following his military service and retired in 1991 from the Ohio Rehabilitation Service Commission with 36 years as a vocation rehabilitation counselor. He moved with his late wife, Drusilla, to middle Georgia in 2005, where he was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. James enjoyed his home and always kept it in top shape. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a strong man and an amazing father who loved life. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Drusilla Wright Cousins; and his brother, Timothy Nicholson. James is survived by his sons, David Cousins (Rhonda) or Lorain, Ohio and Michael Cousins of Chicago, Illinois.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Daniel Divis will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
