James Nicholas Muhich, 72 years of age, and a resident of Avon Lake, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at University Hospital of Elyria.He was born September 15, 1948 in Lorain. James had made his home in Avon Lake for the last fourteen years.He was employed at Ridge Tool in Elyria for thirty years as a supervisor in Shipping and Receiving. After retirement, James was employed with the Avon City Schools in the maintenance Department. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Avon Lake. James was very involved with his church family especially the Celebrate Recovery Ministry. He loved the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching golf and reading westerns and true crime novels.Survivors include his children; Jason (Jennifer) Muhich of Sheffield Township, Daniel (Melanie) Muhich of Green and Elizabeth (Terry) Muhich-Woody of Elyria; thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, and his sister Joanne (Jim) Uszynski of Strongsville, Ohio.He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-six years Debra Jean Muhich (nee: Wells), and his parents Frank and Violet Muhich (nee: Zimmerman)Private family services will be held at a later date.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
