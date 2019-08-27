|
James Oliver "Jimmy" Smith, age 62, of Elyria, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born August 24, 1956, in Lorain, Ohio, and was a lifelong resident of Lorain County. He graduated Southview High School and was employed as a machine operator at Beckett Gas in North Ridgeville. He attended Church on the North Coast. James enjoyed doing landscaping, drawing, barbecuing and basketball. He will be sadly missed by his lifelong partner, Mia L. Smith; his children, Stacie Stanford, Faith Cook-Smith, TaShana Benson, Angell Gore, Aprell Palmer; nine grandchildren; four brothers, Carlos (Maria) Atkinson, Walter (Lanie) Smith Jr., Alan Smith, Richard Smith; three sisters, Carmen Rivera, Carletta (Anthony) West, Kelly (King) Zubaidah; and a host of other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Smith Sr. and Sherry Smith (nee Atkinson); sisters, Kimberly Smith and Bobbie Smith; a nephew, Jason Smith; his maternal grandparents, Clarence Atkinson and Thelma Bonilla and paternal grandparents, Walter Smith and Fannie Mae Smith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3900 Clifton Ave., Lorain. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 28, 2019