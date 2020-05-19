James P. Linden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P. Linden, age 59, entered into rest Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, and has lived in North Ridgeville for 18 years, coming from Avon. He graduated from Avon High School Class of 1979 and was the owner and operator of Linden Construction which was started by his Dad in 1964. He had an amazing sense of humor, a winning smile, helped others, loved life, and was a friend to all. He followed the teachings of Jesus, enjoyed sports, card games, and puzzles. He adored his daughters and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Ann (nee Graziano) Linden; daughters, Tara (Clifford Little) Linden and Angela Graziano; grandchildren, Ava, Kamden, and Jaxon; mother, Barbara (nee Barnes) Linden; brother, Jeff (Jean) Linden; sisters, Judy (Chuck) Bucher, Jennifer (Scott) Little; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William Linden. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. On Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., given COVID-19, there will be a safe drive-in funeral service held at Avon United Methodist Church, 37711 Detroit Rd., Avon. where you will stay in your cars for the entirety of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avon United Methodist Church or Nord Center, 6140 S. Broadway, Lorain, OH 44053.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda M
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved