James P. Linden, age 59, entered into rest Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, and has lived in North Ridgeville for 18 years, coming from Avon. He graduated from Avon High School Class of 1979 and was the owner and operator of Linden Construction which was started by his Dad in 1964. He had an amazing sense of humor, a winning smile, helped others, loved life, and was a friend to all. He followed the teachings of Jesus, enjoyed sports, card games, and puzzles. He adored his daughters and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Ann (nee Graziano) Linden; daughters, Tara (Clifford Little) Linden and Angela Graziano; grandchildren, Ava, Kamden, and Jaxon; mother, Barbara (nee Barnes) Linden; brother, Jeff (Jean) Linden; sisters, Judy (Chuck) Bucher, Jennifer (Scott) Little; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William Linden. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. On Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., given COVID-19, there will be a safe drive-in funeral service held at Avon United Methodist Church, 37711 Detroit Rd., Avon. where you will stay in your cars for the entirety of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avon United Methodist Church or Nord Center, 6140 S. Broadway, Lorain, OH 44053.