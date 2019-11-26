Home

James P. Motylewski Obituary
James P. Motylewski, 77, entered into rest November 26, 2019. He lived in Avon Lake for 65 years, coming from Cleveland. He retired in 1995 from the Avon Lake Police Dept. with 34 years of service, then was employed with First Federal of Lorain Bank for over 25 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Fraternal Order or Police Lodge # 54, and Knights of Columbus # 3269. He enjoyed trains, motorcycles, old cars, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rebecca (nee Childers) Motylewski; children, Ann Motylewski, Patricia (Robert) Marmaduke, James (Liz) Motylewski Jr. and Charles (Jeannie) Motylewski; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon where an 11:00 a.m. service on Saturday will be held. Interment Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
