James Patrick Irwin, 83, of Huron, Ohio, passed away after a long illness and brave struggle on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised and lived in Sheffield Lake for over 60 years. As a young boy in the 1940's, he would ride his bike five miles to St. Teresa's one-room school house, then he would go across the street to the church to stoke the coal furnace to warm the school rooms and the church. Jim was an altar boy at St. Teresa's Church and a paperboy for the Lorain Journal in Sheffield Lake/Sheffield Village. For the first two years of Jim's high school years, he hitchhiked everyday from Sheffield Lake, all the way to St. Edward's High School in Lakewood, Ohio.The last two years of his high school experience, Jim got an after-school job so he could buy his first car. He graduated from St. Edwards High School in 1955. After Jim graduated from high school, he became self-employed in the commercial and industrial excavating business. He began by purchasing his first Ford backhoe. He quickly learned how to operate the controls by digging up his parents' back yard. His first contracting job was in Sheffield Lake. Jim was the general contractor on several developments in the Marblehead, Avon, and Lorain areas. He finally went into full retirement at the age of 68. Jim enjoyed his family, friends and neighbors very much, He was an avid golfer and often went hunting in Kentucky and pheasant hunting with his son, Ron. He loved traveling and flying his airplane. He owned and operated the Jim Irwin Construction Company for over 50 years. A special thank you goes out to everyone in the cancer center in Sandusky, OH. They were wonderful. Also, a special thanks to the Stein Hospice in Sandusky and the many people who were so thoughtful and kind during Jim's ordeal. Jim leaves his beloved wife of 51 years, Marlene (nee Schafer); daughter, Mary Margaret Engelhardt (Janet); sons, Ronald Paul Younker (Allyson) andRick Allan Younker; grandchildren, Teddy and Danny Engelhardt; great-grandchildren, Autumn Rose Engelhardt and Theodore Jack Engelhardt; brothers, Terence Irwin (Marcia) and Kevin Irwin (Eleanor); and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Donald Irwin; mother, Julia Agnes Irwin; and brother, Richard Thomas Irwin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Teresa Of Avila Cemetery (Abbe Rd. and Colorado Rd. State Rts. 301 and 611), Sheffield Village. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be given to , the s Project or the Sandusky Cancer Center. Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Road, Avon, Ohio 44011, 440-934-8000.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 30, 2020