1/1
James Paul Sizemore
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Loudonville. He was born February 13, 1958 in Elyria to the late Paul and Patricia Sizemore.James was a life long resident of Elyria and worked for Gregory Trucking for 40 years. Jimmy loved caring for adopted dogs from the local shelter and working on his '63 Chevy Impala with his son.Loving father of James Flury (Crissy); cherished companion of Brenda Kelly; beloved big brother, uncle, and cousin.Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Lorain County Dog Kennel, 301 Hadaway Ct., Elyria, Ohio 440353Friends may call 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Busch Funeral Home, 114 Second Street, Elyria. In his memory the family encourages everyone to bring their hotrods or motorcycles for the visitation and a cruise and meet up to follow at Lakeview Park, one of Jimmy’s favorite places to be. (440) 322-3717 www.buschcares.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved