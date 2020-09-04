1/1
James Prusa
James Leonard Prusa, 97, of Rocky River, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at Lakeside Assisted Living after a lengthy illness. He was born November 12, 1922, in Cleveland and he had been a Rocky River resident for the past three years, moving from Vermilion where he lived for 38 years. He had also been an Avon Lake resident for over 20 years. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. serving during WWII. He served with the 447th Bomb Group as a Belly Gunner and was captured and became a Prisoner of War when the B17 Bomber that he was flying in was shot down. James built Aqua Marine Golf Course where he worked as the superintendent for 23 years, retiring in 1986. He had also worked for the Cleveland Diocese helping to develop Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Holy Cross Cemetery, Cleveland, and Resurrection Cemetery, Valley City. James also had his own a landscape company, Jimmy Prusa and Son Landscaping from 1954 to 1964. James was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion where he was involved with the Knights of Columbus. He had also been a member of Amvets Post #22 and the VFW Post #7576.James enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and especially loved building toys and furniture for his grandchildren. James was affectionately know by his family as "Papa." He is survived by his sons, James (Melody) Prusa of South Korea and John (Mary) Prusa of Stow; daughters, Pat (Bob) Czech of Sheffield Lake and Nancy Prusa of Akron; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary LaVerne Prusa; parents, James and Lillian (nee Riha) Prusa; sisters, Margaret Pfeiffer, Eleanor Schoger, and Lucille Hoyt; and his brother, Dave Prusa. Private family services were held with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. The family suggests memorial contributions to The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Ave., Pooler, GA 31322 or the Ritter Public Library Foundation, 5680 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
September 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
