|
|
James R. King, age 90, of Lorain, passed away on the evening of Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Kingston of Vermilion.
Jim was born in Lorain on June 21, 1928 and remained a life-long resident of the city. He was a 1946 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy.
He was a United States Navy veteran who fulfilled duty assignments as a Radio Operator's Apprentice aboard the USS New Jersey during the Korean Conflict and was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal with one star. Following his separation from active duty, Jim joined the Naval Reserve and served for more than two decades, ultimately retiring in 1967 with the rank of Chief.
He was employed as Superintendant of Electrical Maintenance in the Bar Mill at U.S. Steel Corporation’s Lorain-Cuyahoga Works. Jim retired in 1983, following a career that spanned more the 20 years with the steel producer. He subsequently joined P.C. Campana International and continued working for an additional eight years. Jim formerly taught electronics at the Lorain County JVS during the 1970s, as well.
He was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for more than 40 years; in addition, he served as a member and former President of Catholic Social Services, a member and former officer in the Lorain Senior Fellowship, and was proud to have donated ten gallons of blood to the American Red Cross and Lifeshare.
Jim served for more than two decades on the Lorain Lighthouse Renovation Committee and served as flag bearer during the inauguration of Lorain Community Hospital.He held an amateur radio license for over a half century and was known by the call sign WA8MZB. Jim also served with the Navy Military Amateur Radio Service (MARS) for 30 years.
Survivors include his three adopted sons, Jeff King (Susan) of Lorain, Chris King (Latoya) of Chandler, Arizona, and Tim King (Pamela) of Amherst. He was also the proud grandfather of seven.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (nee Plato) in 2009; and his parents, Russell and Lucille King.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Friday beginning at 9:30 in the funeral chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church (West 8th and Reid Avenue). Reverend Daniel O. Divis, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.
The family encourages memorial contributions to either the Lorain Senior Fellowship or to Catholic Charities.
To share your memories and condolences with the King Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 20, 2019