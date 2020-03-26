|
James R. “Jim” Stanchak, age 64, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2020 at his residence following a short illness. Born August 19, 1955 to Dimitri and Roberta (nee Zech) Stanchak, Jim lived in Lorain his entire life. He attended Clearview High School, graduating in 1974. Jim was a proud steelworker at USS Steel in Lorain for 42 years until his retirement in 2018. Jim was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lorain, and the United Steel Workers Union Local 1104. In his earlier years, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed having conversations and spending time with friends and at local clubs. In recent years, he found joy in spending Sunday mornings taking his mother to church. Surviving are his children, Andrew Stanchak of Lorain and Erica (Steven) Crawford of Amherst; grandchildren, Caleb and Adilynn; his mother, Roberta Stanchak of Sheffield Township; as well as his brothers, Robert (Barb) Stanchak of Sheffield Township and Donald Stanchak of Hilton Head; and sister, Patricia (Walt) Koziura of Sheffield Township. He was preceded in death by his father, Dimitri “Jim” Stanchak in 2015; brother, Michael Stanchak; and sister, Stephanie Stanchak. Due to the recent COVID-19 health emergency, private visitation and funeral services were held in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, followed by Divine Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 29, 2020