Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home
3001 Elyria Ave.
Lorain, OH 44055
Resources
More Obituaries for James Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Ringguy" Reynolds

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Ringguy" Reynolds Obituary
Mr. James "Ringguy" Reynolds gained his heavenly wings on March 24, 2019. Mr. James served many years in the U.S. Army. James is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Reynolds, from Tullahoma, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Reynolds; son, James Reynolds; daughter, Sharon Scott, from Winchester, TN; and all of his brothers and sister. Friends will be received on Monday, April 8, 2019, in the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, 44055. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Service arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., OH 44035. Online [email protected]
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now