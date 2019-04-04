|
Mr. James "Ringguy" Reynolds gained his heavenly wings on March 24, 2019. Mr. James served many years in the U.S. Army. James is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Reynolds, from Tullahoma, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Reynolds; son, James Reynolds; daughter, Sharon Scott, from Winchester, TN; and all of his brothers and sister. Friends will be received on Monday, April 8, 2019, in the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, 44055. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Service arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., OH 44035. Online [email protected]
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 5, 2019