James Rice Sr., 72, passed away peacefully at home on May 23. He got his wish, which was to die at home, surrounded by his family.He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his son, James Jr. (Janette); his daughter, Jamie; five grandchildren, Tony, Emily, Breanna, Zackery, and Sydnee; and six great-grandchildren, Armonie’e, Nessa, Joseph, Killian, Austin, and Mera. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life for him on June 22 from 2 until 5 (food provided) at Church of the Open Door, 1230 Beechview Dr., Vermilion, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 2, 2019
