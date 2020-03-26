|
James "Jim" Richard Nicholas, 82 years of age, and a resident of Elyria, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Town Center Main Street in Avon Lake after a lengthy illness. He was born December 21, 1937 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. At the age of six, his family moved to Lorain. Jim was a graduate of Clearview High School. He had previously lived in South Carolina before moving back to Lorain County. Jim had made his home in Elyria for the last eight years. Jim proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed in the shipping and receiving department at Poly One in Avon Lake for over 20 years. Jim had previously worked part time at Hempel Funeral Home. His hobbies included traveling, golfing, bowling, dancing and playing Pinochle. Jim loved being around people and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Violet Lesley Sweatt; his daughter, Suzanne Nagy (Andrew) of Elyria; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Michelle) Sinclair and Fallon Sinclair; his step-children, Lyn Coats (David) of Florida, Chris Sweatt of Amherst, Bob Sweatt (Melissa) and Shelly Crawford (Ron), both of Elyria; five step-grandchildren; his former wife and friend, Kathy Vaughan (nee Matejcik) of Elyria; and his cousin, Joyce Macko (James) of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Sarah Nicholas (nee: Barackman). Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be posted via Facebook (suznagy). The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the James Nicholas family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 27, 2020