James Thomas Riddle, Jr.,78, of Wakeman, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Grace Hospice, Avon Lake, after a lengthy illness.Jim was born May 16, 1941 in Amherst and had been a Wakeman resident for the past 46 years moving from Lorain.Jim was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1961 to 1963. He graduated from South Amherst High School and Molnar Barber School, Cleveland. He worked as a barber before taking over his father-in-law's hardware store in Amherst in 1966. He worked as owner/operator of Riddle Hardware for 50 years.He was a member of the Wakeman Congregational Church, Amherst and Vermilion AMVETS. He enjoyed dining out, yard work, helping with his family's activities and his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Ann Riddle of Wakeman; daughters, Deborah (John) Deweese of Delaware, Judi Ann (Andrew) Pavlovich-Dobler of Delaware, and Laura Riddle of Columbus; son, James (Rochelle) Riddle, III of Fitchville; brother, William (Carolyn) Riddle of South Amherst; grandchildren, Rees, Norah, Eion, Cecelia, John Luc, Elise and Ryan.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Myrtle (nee Krause) Riddle, son-in-law, Douglas Pavlovich, brother, Larry K Riddle, sister, Shirley Hudson, and infant daughter, Diane Sue Riddle.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 6, 202 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, where military graveside services will be conducted.The family suggests memorial contributions to the , Ohio Division, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 3, 2020