|
|
James Robert Callihan, adored husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, passed away surrounded by his family on April 12, 2020. James (Bob or Jim depending on how you knew him) Callihan's story began on October 18, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, when he was born to Lloyd and Gladys (Forbes) Callihan. Bob spent his youth being a bit of a hooligan playing ball, ice skating on Lake Erie, creating mischief with his gang of buddies and working any job he could to "always have a few bucks in his pocket." Bob graduated from Lorain St. Mary's in 1954. While in high school, Bob worked at Fruehauf Trailer, J&L Steel, and Novotny Movers. Always liking work over school, Bob met the love of his life, Maridean (Schilling) Callihan, while digging a ditch in her parents' front yard. He married Maridean on April 7th, 1956, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Avon Lake, Ohio. This was the beginning of a beautiful life together, not without turmoil, but with a determination to raise their family with love, laughter, and stability that would last a lifetime. They spent the first part of their life together in Avon Lake, Ohio. In 1978, he and his wife decided to move their family to the "country" (Nova, Ohio) and spent the next 40 years there. In 1994, he began construction of The Callihan Pavilion, which was one of his favorite places to gather and spend time with his family. Bob was a proud member of the IBEW Local 129 for 55 years. In 1986, Bob decided it was time to take a leap of faith and began Callihan Electric. When he retired from the electrical trade in 1996, he sold the business to his son and daughter-in-law and it continues today as a union business priding themselves on master work and integrity. Bob always took pride in his work and was loyal to his card-carrying Union brotherhood. Bob will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years, Maridean (Schilling) Callihan; his children, Kimberly (Mike) Gorman of Oberlin, Kelly (Lora) Callihan of Nova, Kerry (Parker) Nelson of Ashland and Kris (Kevin) Hickey of Savannah; sister-in-law, Glendalee Burns of Avon Lake, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Susan Schilling of Tuscon, Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong pals, Victor and Tony Ceja; and more dear friends than we can possibly list. Loved ones that passed before Bob were his parents; grandson, Matthew Callihan in 1997; son, Kip Callihan in 2015; and brother-in-law, Tom Burns in February 2020. Bob always joked that the only family he ever had was the one that he started. He leaves behind 19 grandchildren and, at last count, 33 great-grandchildren. He gave his family roots that are strong and instilled in them that, at the end of the day, family and faith are the most precious things in this world. Bob enjoyed hunting and "accomplishing something in the day." He always had a project in the works and there wasn't anything he could not build or repair. Being Irish, Bob had the gift of gab and reveled in good conversations around the dinner table with family and friends. He had a love/hate relationship with his beloved Cleveland Indians. In his later years, Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motor home, being a member of the Mid Ohio Winnebago Club, taking drives, eating out, hitting a casino here and there, watching his grandkids play ball and attending family events. Bob was known for having a multitude of sayings to fit every situation. Not all are suitable for print but one of his favorites was " all things are temporary." With that in mind, in lieu of flowers, which are temporary, contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 94, Nova, Ohio 44859. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A service will be held at a later date at The Callihan Pavilion. The family asks that if you would like to honor Bob's memory and celebrate his life that you would go for a drive with no real destination, sit on the porch, watch the birds and make a "mental note" of all your blessings and be grateful for them.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 15, 2020