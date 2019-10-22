|
James "Little Jimmie" Stephens succumbed to cancer at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky on October 17, 2019. He was a long time resident of Birmingham.He enjoyed camping, fishing and after retirement volunteered as camp hosts for numerous Florida State campgrounds for 27 years. Jimmie was a Korean War veteran and professional truck driver with a passion for meeting people and constructing items from scraps of wood.He is survived by his eight children: Jamie Taylor (Tony Leibas), Ardi (Dennis) Ofandiski, Sherrie (David) Barbour, Carl Jay Stephens, Marion Stephens, Beth Baker (Jerome Collins), Mark (Marla) Stephens and Lisa (John) Carey; grandchildren: Jennifer Moore, Stefanie Fitzgerald, Samantha Taylor, Justin Ofandiski, Kelly Ofandiski, Brian Barbour, Megan Stephens, Christine Spradling, Ashley Spradling, Jason Baker, Joshua Baker, William Baker, Tyler Stephens, Stephen Carey, John Carey, and Erica Demler. He was also blessed with 21 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Judy Stephens of Hemet, California; and sister, Alice Crowley of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Also mourning his passing are his bonus grandson, Joey (Charlie) Houdeshell; his back-up daughters, Marci Pierce and Gail (Kelly) Walker; life long friends, Joe Houdeshell, Chuck and Mary Krisher; fishing buddies, Al and "Z" Cecil; his Florida Park family, Mike & Marsha Crane and their four children; as well as his numerous friends at the Ohio Veterans Home of Sandusky.Waiting to greet him in heaven is his wife of 54 years, Marilee; his parents, Carl and Marion Stephens; brothers, Bill, Walt, Paul and Ed; and granddaughter, Stacie.Friends are invited to celebrate the life and mourn the passing of Jimmie at the Leota Bettcher Hall, behind the United Methodist Church, at 15018 South Street in Birmingham on Saturday, October 26, starting at 2 PM, with the service to begin promptly at 3 PM. Military rites will be conducted and a reception will follow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you are welcome to make a donation to purchase a memorial bench in his honor for the OVH.We would especially like to thank the nursing staff of the Ohio Veterans Home and the folks at Stein Hospice for the compassionate and attentive care they showed Jimmie in his final days.Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 23, 2019