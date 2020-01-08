|
James T. Ward, age 86, of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Kingston of Vermilion Nursing Home under the care of New Life Hospice of Lorain. He was born on September 8, 1933 in Gary, Indiana. At the age of two months, he moved to Lorain, where he remained his entire life. In 1952, James graduated from Lorain High School. He worked at U.S. Steel in the Bessemer Plant from 1952 until retirement in 1988. During those years, he was in active duty with the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958 and continued in the reserves for six years afterward. He was a past member of the Hungarian Reformed Church where he served on the consistory as an Elder. He later joined Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Amherst where he was a member for the last 14 years. James was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing, boating, and hunting. In his younger years, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and soccer games. He loved his family, church, books and T.V. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margery (nee Pandy) Ward; daughters, Pam (John) Quarando, and Kathy (David) Welch; granddaughters, Amy (Don) Crawford, Brittany (Roger) Adkins; grandsons, Brian (Ashley) Quarando, Nicholas (Christine) Quarando, and Brandon Welch; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mya Crawford, Ellie and N.J. Quarando, and Zoey and Jameson Adkins; cousins, Mary Greathouse and Joan Slover. James was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marjorie Ward. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001. A private family graveside service will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp., Ohio. Rev. Brian Burke and the Amherst Veterans Honor Guard will conduct the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 9, 2020