James "Jim" Thomas, age 85. Married to his beloved wife of 62 years, Arlene (nee Ziegler), loving father of Terri Thomas, James “Ted” (the late Karen) Thomas, Scott (Tonya) Thomas and Lori Thomas- McCarthy (Andrew); cherished grandfather of Kaitlin (Ryan) Chandler, Sean, Gabrielle, and Logan Thomas and Liam McCarthy; adored great-grandfather of Payton and Colette Chandler. Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, William Hunt, Robert Thomas, Nancy Chagnot, and Peggy Downer. Jim grew up in Youngstown and was a graduate of Rayen High. He spent his career working for the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company. Jim enjoyed spending time with family, coached many of his kids' teams, and enjoyed traveling with family and friends, both in the U.S. and abroad. Due to the virus, private services were held. A memorial of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org. Arrangements by Ferfolia Funeral Home. (330-467-4500).
Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.