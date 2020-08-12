James Thomas Hylton, age 89, went home in glory surrounded by family, August 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 38 years to the late Billie Jean (nee Smith) Hylton. Born in Jonben, West Virginia, he was the son of the late James and Lennie Mae (nee Bolen) Hylton. James came to Lorain in 1953, after serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. For 35 years, he worked for U.S. Steel, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the VFW Post 1662, Amherst, OH, serving as their former chaplain. He was a longtime member of Sheffield Church of God, serving as the door greeter for over 40 years and the former Sunday school superintendent of Bethel Chapel, Lorain, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jimmy Hylton; daughter, Mary McGannon; grandsons, Mathew Hylton and Mathew Hughes; brother, Franklin Hylton; sisters, Carolyn Denny, Betty Perdue, Edna Hodges, and Stacie Shuck. James is survived by son, Danny (Theresa) Hylton; daughters, Linda (Mickey) Klein, Sandra (Larry) Hughes, Rebecca (Salvador) Hernandez, Rose (Dave) Pinkerton, and Crystal (Mike) Myers; 24 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Kathy) Hylton; sisters, Geneva Dolinger and Juanita McApline. Family and friends will be received Friday, August 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the RICHARD J. REIDY FUNERAL HOME, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Committal service Saturday, 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Rd. Avon, OH 44011. Pastor Scott Skeens and Rev. Harold D. Hylton officiating. Family requests contributions be made to the Sheffield Church of God, 2280 Abbe Rd. N, Sheffield, OH 44054. Masks and social distancing are required.



