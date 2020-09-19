James V. “Jim” Brletic, 86, of Lorain, died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain.He was born August 27, 1934 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident.Jim graduated from Lorain High School in 1952 and attended Lorain County Community College where he sang in the LCCC Chorale. Jim worked as a cost analysis supervisor at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant retiring after 31 years. He coached Lorain Youth Baseball and enjoyed playing golf, bowling and reading. He was inducted into the Lorain USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was a member of St Peter Parish in Lorain and a long-time member of the church choir.He is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara Brletic, children: Mark Brletic of Crown Point, Indiana, Kevin Brletic (Krista Crisp) of Plain City, Ohio and Karen Argenti (Pete) of Fullerton, California; sister, Evelyn Godwin of Brook Park; grandchildren: Randi Ortner (Matt), Stephanie Lopez (Julio), Eric Brletic and Aaliyah Brletic and great grandchildren: Benjamin Lopez, Jade Lopez and Caden Ortner.He was preceded in death by grandson, Nicholas Brletic in 2014 and parents, Stephan & Katherine Brletic (nÃ©e Dominic). A private family funeral mass will be held at St Peter Parish in Lorain with Father Craig Hovanec, pastor, presiding.Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net