1/1
James V. "Jim" Brletic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James V. “Jim” Brletic, 86, of Lorain, died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain.He was born August 27, 1934 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident.Jim graduated from Lorain High School in 1952 and attended Lorain County Community College where he sang in the LCCC Chorale. Jim worked as a cost analysis supervisor at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant retiring after 31 years. He coached Lorain Youth Baseball and enjoyed playing golf, bowling and reading. He was inducted into the Lorain USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was a member of St Peter Parish in Lorain and a long-time member of the church choir.He is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara Brletic, children: Mark Brletic of Crown Point, Indiana, Kevin Brletic (Krista Crisp) of Plain City, Ohio and Karen Argenti (Pete) of Fullerton, California; sister, Evelyn Godwin of Brook Park; grandchildren: Randi Ortner (Matt), Stephanie Lopez (Julio), Eric Brletic and Aaliyah Brletic and great grandchildren: Benjamin Lopez, Jade Lopez and Caden Ortner.He was preceded in death by grandson, Nicholas Brletic in 2014 and parents, Stephan & Katherine Brletic (nÃ©e Dominic). A private family funeral mass will be held at St Peter Parish in Lorain with Father Craig Hovanec, pastor, presiding.Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved