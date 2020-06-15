James W. "Jim" Drummond
1938 - 2020
James W. “Jim” Drummond, 82 of Avon, OH passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1938 in Maplewood, New Jersey where he lived until he graduated from Columbia High School. He joined the Air Force where he served in Texas and the United Kingdom until his discharge in 1961. He then moved to Cleveland Heights where he resided until 1973 when he moved to Avon Lake. In July of 1973 he and his future wife, Florence, went to the Fern Grotto in Kauai, Hawaii, where they were married.After the Air Force, Jim worked 2 years for Fox Radio Parts and then in 1963 he worked for the Sun Newspapers as a Circulation Manager until 1984. He then worked as a Service Rep with Applied Industrial Technologies (Bearings, Inc) until he retired in 2001.He enjoyed bowling, softball and played a little golf. He liked to putter around the house and the yard.He is survived by his step-daughter, Michele Miller of Avon Lake and his step-son Alan C. Miller (Pat) of Cleveland.He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Florence A. Drummond (nee Valentino); his brother Richard A. Drummond and his parents, Michael and Eleanor Drummond (nee Tanner).Private Interment to be planned at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where Jim will be laid to rest with his beloved wife. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
