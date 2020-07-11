James WIlliam Kovar, 79 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at New Life Hospice Residential Center in Lorain following a lengthy illness.He was born August 9, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio. James was raised throughout Cuyahoga and Lorain County. He graduated from Wellington High School with the class of 1959. James had made his home in Amherst for the eighteen years.James proudly served in the United States Navy. He was employed at Ford Motor Company in Lorain for thirty-two years before retiring in 1995 from the maintenance department. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst. James enjoyed going to the Amherst McDonalds with his wife and visiting with friends that they met there.The family would like to thank the staff at St. John Westshore Hospital and New Life Hospice for the care their father received during his illness.Survivors include his daughters: Anita (Dennis) Labis of Lorain and Theresa Reid (Chuck Baker) of Lorain; and his grandchildren: John (Sierra) Reid, Denise Labis, Stacey Labis, and Austin (Brittany) Reid.He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Carol Ann Kovar (nee: Lock) on April 23, 2020; his brothers, Richard and Joseph; and his parents, Joseph and Mary Kovar (nene: Glavic).Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Connor pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst will officiate. Military Honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
