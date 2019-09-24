|
Jan J. Budka, 80, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mill Manor Nursing Home after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. He was born December 5, 1938 in Lorain and had been a Vermilion resident most of his life. Jan worked for Ford Motor Company as a Supervisor in the Paint Department for 20 years, retiring in 1978. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion. Jan was a car enthusiast and enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling, playing the saxophone, and flying airplanes. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (David) Boardwine, of Vermilion, Kellie (Patrick) Towner, of NJ, and Cally (Drew) Parker, of Elyria; sons, Allen (Allison) Budka, of FL, Jan Richard (Regina) Budka, of Port Rich, FL, and Tony (Darla) Budka, of Vermilion; 13 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Alice (nee Falls) Budka, in 2007; and his parents, Jan F. and Sophie (nee Vincek) Budka. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 25, 2019