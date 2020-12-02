1/1
Jane C. Fletcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorain – Jane C. Fletcher (nee: Bellinger), 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at The Woods on French Creek in Avon, OH. She was born on December 22, 1931 in Lorain, OH. She retired from Moen after 31 years. Jane was a parishioner at Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in Lorain, OH. She was a Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family, crocheting, and going to the casino.She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Amy (Jeffery) Ohle of Lorain; granddaughters, Jina (Chad) Conroy of Cortland and Katie (Anna) Ohle of North Olmsted; great grandchildren, Hayden, Cameron, and her third great grandchild expected in May; sister, Antoinette Ehrlich of Avon, and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Phyllis (nee: Sposato) Bellinger; twin brother, James Bellinger; sisters, Theresa Bellinger, Catherine Minnich, and Eva Squires; and brother, Anthony Bellinger.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain, OH, Fr. John Retar, officiating. Christian burial services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be sent to the family using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved