Lorain – Jane C. Fletcher (nee: Bellinger), 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at The Woods on French Creek in Avon, OH. She was born on December 22, 1931 in Lorain, OH. She retired from Moen after 31 years. Jane was a parishioner at Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in Lorain, OH. She was a Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family, crocheting, and going to the casino.She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Amy (Jeffery) Ohle of Lorain; granddaughters, Jina (Chad) Conroy of Cortland and Katie (Anna) Ohle of North Olmsted; great grandchildren, Hayden, Cameron, and her third great grandchild expected in May; sister, Antoinette Ehrlich of Avon, and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Phyllis (nee: Sposato) Bellinger; twin brother, James Bellinger; sisters, Theresa Bellinger, Catherine Minnich, and Eva Squires; and brother, Anthony Bellinger.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain, OH, Fr. John Retar, officiating. Christian burial services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be sent to the family using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.