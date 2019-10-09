|
Jane E. Ison (nee Brown), age 69, of Lorain, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1950 in Elyria, is an Elyria High School graduate, and has lived in this area for her entire life. Jane absolutely loved playing BINGO. She also enjoyed going camping with her family, especially at Findley State Park, where many life-long bonds and friendships began. Really though, she proudly devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Len Ison; her daughter, Mary (Norman) Koplin, of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Meg and Norm Koplin; her son,Mark (Ashley) Ison, of Litchfield; and granddaughter, Quinn. Jane is also survived by her sister, Helen (Mike) Whittrich, of Elyria Twp, and was loved by many nieces and nephews as well. She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles and Thelma (nee Kane) Brown. The family is inviting everyone who knew her and loved her to join them for a celebration of her life, which is going to be on Sunday, October 13th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church’s Social Hall, 41295 North Ridge Road, Elyria. Of course, dinner will be served, but in honor of Jane’s love of baking, everyone is encouraged to bring a favorite dessert to share. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 11, 2019