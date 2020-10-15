Jane Ella Indre, 89, of Lorain, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Anchor Lodge Nursing Home, following a long illness. She was the loving widow of Charles L. Indre, who preceded her in death in 2007 after 53 years of marriage.Born in Lorain on June 3rd, 1931, she was the daughter of Anthony and Selma Zimmerman. She graduated from Lorain High in 1949.While not working outside of the home for nearly all her adult life, she earned her stripes by raising 5 sons (no daughters, bless her heart). She cherished attending any and all family gatherings and, with a smile on her face, loved socializing with everyone she met. She was an excellent cook and made the best city chicken and stuffed cabbage anywhere!Survivors include her sons: Anthony of Elyria, Scott (Michele) of Findlay, Todd (Jackie) of Brunswick, Mike (Randi) of Mentor-on-the-Lake, and eight loving grandchildren along with a brand-new great-grandson.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Indre; her parents, Anthony and Selma (nee Sengstock) Zimmerman; step-father, Gilbert Sellers; son, Larry Indre (Mary); and sisters: Iris Farkas (nee Zimmerman) and Betty Ann Rehoreg (nee Zimmerman).The public viewing will be at 9am on Friday October 16, at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 E. 31st St., Lorain. Due to the funeral home’s COVID19 protocols, a very small private family service will begin at 10am. The Rev. Rosalina Rivera, pastor of the First Lutheran Church, Lorain, will officiate. A private family committal service will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens Cemetery, Avon.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Food Pantry of the First Lutheran Church in Lorain, 1019 W. 5th St, Lorain, OH 44052.https://www.firstlutheranlorain.org/donate/For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
.