Janet A. "Jan" Gottwald
1932 - 2020
Janet “Jan” A. Gottwald, 88, of Milan, OH, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020 at Parkvue Healthcare Center surrounded by her loving family.Jan was born on May 29, 1932 in Lorain, OH to the late George and Hazel (Hartman) Gottwald.Jan received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and her Master’s Degree in Education from Toledo University. She had a long and successful career in education. Jan was a teacher for Perkins Local Schools, an Intermediate Supervisor at Erie County Board of Education; the first female principal at South Street School in Vermilion and supervised student teachers for Ashland University. She was a member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Huron, past President of Ohio Schools Supervisor Association and a member of the Association of Supervisor and Curriculum Directors. Jan had a lifelong goal to foster and assist individuals as they explored, developed and continued to grow in their education endeavors. In her spare time, she enjoyed artistry, photography, being technologically skilled before her time, traveling and golf.Jan is survived by her brother, George (Rosalie) Gottwald of Milan; sister, Barbara (Kevin) Hipp of Milan; niece and personal advocate, Sara (Jim) Brokaw of Milan and nieces and nephews: Jenni, Robert, Mark, Lori and Debra.In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her sister, Louisa Shane.Private family services will be held at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1 South Main Street, Milan, OH 44846. Burial will follow at Berlin Heights Cemetery.Those wishing to contribute to Jan’s memory may do so to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior Street, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to Stein Hospice Care Center, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groff Funeral Homes
1 Main St S
Milan, OH 44846
(419) 499-2531
