Janet Carrol Coffey, 83 of Avon Lake passed away, Thursday March 26, 2020 at Independence Village of Avon Lake. Janet was born August 20, 1936 in Lima and had lived in Avon Lake for the last 40 years.Janet was a graduate of Lima South High School. She had attended OSU and had earned three associate degrees from LCCC.Janet worked as the noon supervisor for Avon Lake schools (Redwood and Erieview). A decades long member of Avon Lake Garden Club, where she was responsible for publicity and helped put together their award-winning applications for state awards. She was a marching band lover and supporter, especially for the Avon Lake High School marching band, taking band portraits, doing publicity, and helping with bandoramas since the late 70’s. A current member of Red Hat Mamas and the Holy Spirit Women’s guild, she enjoyed excursions and their friendships. In the 70’s she was a reporter for the Avon Lake Press. A lifelong photographer, she shared her photographs with others, making copies in her darkroom. She also shared her love of desserts by making and decorating cakes for many organizations over the years.Janet is survived by her children: Calvin Allen Coffey of McKinney, Tx., Barbara Carol Keith of Sheffield Lake, Donald Scott Coffey (Katy) of Westerville, and Patrick Allen Coffey (Lisa) of Columbus. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jeffrey, Kimberley, John Declan, Benjamin, Joshua, Zoey, Logan; great grandson, Alexander; sister, Sharon Taylor of Lima; sister in law, Sharon Rismiller (Ronald) of Dayton, and brother in law, Michael Coffey (Joan) of Lima, and various nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced on our website. Internment will be a private ceremony at Resthaven Memory Garden, Avon.In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the at https://www.kidney.org/, Cleveland Clinic Hospice 6801 Brecksville Rd #10, Cleveland, OH 44131, or a .If so moved, plant some flowers, enjoy a dessert, or take a family photograph in her honor. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 29, 2020